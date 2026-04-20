Cancer

SIR: Minimally Invasive Prostate Cancer Treatment Shows Faster Recovery Than Robotic Prostatectomy

MRI-guided transurethral ultrasound ablation associated with less blood loss, shorter stays, and less pain than robotic prostatectomy
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Medically Reviewed By:
Farrokh Sohrabi, M.D.
Farrokh Sohrabi, M.D.
Published on
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Surgery
Cancer
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Prostate Cancer
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Lymph Nodes
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