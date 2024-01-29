Specific Plant Foods Reduce Premature Aging in Childhood Cancer Survivors

MONDAY, Jan. 29, 2024 (HealthDay News) -- For childhood cancer survivors, specific plant foods are associated with a lower risk for premature aging, according to a study published online Jan. 23 in the Journal of Clinical Oncology.

Mei Wang, from the Alvin J. Siteman Cancer Center at the Washington University School of Medicine in St. Louis, and colleagues examined the associations between plant food intakes and age-related deficit accumulation among 3,322 childhood cancer survivors. A food frequency questionnaire was used to assess total fruit, total vegetables and subgroups, whole grains, refined grains, nuts/seeds, and nutrients intake.

The researchers found that intakes of dark green vegetables and nuts/seeds were associated with a lower risk for premature aging. Conversely, an increased risk for premature aging was seen in relation to refined grain intake. No association was seen for fruit and whole grain intake with premature aging risk. Among nutrients abundant in plant foods, there was an association observed for dietary folate intake with a lower risk for premature aging. Beta-carotene, lutein/zeaxanthin, and vitamin E intakes from foods were associated with a modestly lower risk for premature aging, but the link was not statistically significant.

"Eating healthier plant foods at any life stage may have benefits that extend later into the lifespan by lowering risk of premature aging," the authors write.

Abstract/Full Text (subscription or payment may be required)