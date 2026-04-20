Cancer

Study Looks at CRC Risk, Non-CRC Mortality in Seniors With Prior Adenoma

Older adults with adenoma at prior colonoscopy more likely to experience CRC but risk exceeded by competing risks for non-CRC death
colorectal cancer colon cancer
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Medically Reviewed By:
Farrokh Sohrabi, M.D.
Farrokh Sohrabi, M.D.
Published on
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Seniors
Journal
Colon Cancer
Rectal Cancer
Mortality
Colonoscopy
Polyps

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