Study Looks at CRC Risk, Non-CRC Mortality in Seniors With Prior Adenoma

MONDAY, April 20, 2026 (HealthDay News) -- Older adults with adenoma at prior colonoscopy are more likely to experience subsequent colorectal cancer (CRC), but the cumulative risks are exceeded by competing risks for non-CRC death, according to a study published online April 9 in the Journal of the American Medical Association.Samir Gupta, M.D., from the VA San Diego Healthcare System, and colleagues estimated cumulative CRC risks, non-CRC mortality, and all-cause mortality among adults aged 75 years or older with versus without adenoma at prior colonoscopy in a retrospective cohort study.Data were included for 91,952 individuals who had undergone colonoscopy prior to age 75 years: 27.8 and 72.2 percent with and without adenoma, respectively. The researchers found that the cumulative incidence of CRC was 1.1 and 0.7 percent in those with and without adenoma, respectively, at 10-year follow-up. The cumulative incidence of CRC death at 10-year follow-up was 0.5 and 0.4 percent in those with and without adenoma, respectively. At 10 years, the cumulative incidence of non-CRC death varied from 46.9 to 48.4 percent. Across all frailty levels, the incidence of CRC was substantially exceeded by the cumulative incidence of non-CRC death at 10-year follow-up for those with adenoma (range, 34.2 percent for nonfrail individuals to 82.0 percent for severely frail individuals)."Older adults may consider deprioritizing surveillance colonoscopy relative to other health concerns," the authors write.Several authors disclosed ties to the biotechnology and medical device industries.Abstract/Full Text (subscription or payment may be required).Sign up for our weekly HealthDay newsletter