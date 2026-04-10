Cancer

Surgery for Early-Stage NSCLC Yields Similar Outcomes in Octogenarians, Younger Patients

Five-year overall and lung cancer-specific survival rates were similar for octogenarians and younger patients
lung cancer
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Medically Reviewed By:
Farrokh Sohrabi, M.D.
Farrokh Sohrabi, M.D.
Published on
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Seniors
Journal
Surgery
Survival
Lung Cancer

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