Cancer

Surveillance Colonoscopy at Five Years After Adenoma Removal Noninferior to Three Years

Colonoscopy at five versus three years after polyp removal noninferior for colorectal cancer cumulative incidence at five years
colonoscopy
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Medically Reviewed By:
Farrokh Sohrabi, M.D.
Farrokh Sohrabi, M.D.
Published on
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Journal
Colon Cancer
Rectal Cancer
Colonoscopy
Polyps
Cancer Screenings
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