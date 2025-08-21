Cancer

TAR-200 Monotherapy Promising for BCG-Unresponsive Bladder Cancer

TAR-200 monotherapy was well tolerated, with high complete response rate and prolonged disease-free survival
bladder
Adobe Stock
Medically Reviewed By:
Farrokh Sohrabi, M.D.
Farrokh Sohrabi, M.D.
Published on
Updated on
Loading content, please wait...
Journal
Survival
Bladder Cancer
Chemotherapy
Medical Devices

Related Stories

No stories found.
logo
www.healthday.com