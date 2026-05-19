Testosterone Therapy Improves Sexual, Physical Function After Prostatectomy for Low-Grade Prostate Cancer

TUESDAY, May 19, 2026 (HealthDay News) -- Testosterone replacement therapy safely improves sexual and physical function for men after radical prostatectomy, according to a study published online May 11 in JAMA Internal Medicine.Shalender Bhasin, M.B.B.S., from Brigham and Women's Hospital in Boston, and colleagues evaluated whether testosterone replacement therapy (TRT) is safe and efficacious in improving sexual and physical function in men with hypogonadism who had undergone radical prostatectomy for low-grade prostate cancer and had undetectable prostate-specific antigen for at least two years after radical prostatectomy. The analysis included 125 men aged 40 years and older who were randomly assigned to testosterone cypionate, 100 mg, or placebo intramuscularly weekly for 12 weeks.The researchers found that TRT significantly increased sexual activity versus placebo when adjusting for phosphodiesterase-5 inhibitor use and age (between-group difference, 0.91 daily events; P < 0.001). TRT was also associated with increased sexual desire and prostate cancer quality-of-life sexual domain score as well as a decreased negative affect compared with placebo. There was no change in erectile function. Additionally, TRT significantly improved body composition, loaded stair-climbing power, and peak aerobic performance versus placebo. No participants in either group experienced biochemical recurrence."A history of prostate cancer has been generally viewed as a contraindication for testosterone treatment, but our study found that over three months, TRT was safe and improved sexual and physical function," Bhasin said in a statement. "While longer and larger studies are needed, our findings provide an important rationale for continuing to evaluate TRT as a treatment for men who have received radical prostatectomy."Several authors disclosed ties to the pharmaceutical industry.Abstract/Full Text.Sign up for our weekly HealthDay newsletter