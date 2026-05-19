Cancer

Testosterone Therapy Improves Sexual, Physical Function After Prostatectomy for Low-Grade Prostate Cancer

Findings seen over three months in men with low-grade prostate cancer, hypogonadism treated with radical prostatectomy
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Medically Reviewed By:
Farrokh Sohrabi, M.D.
Farrokh Sohrabi, M.D.
Published on
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Journal
Surgery
Prostate Cancer
Physical Health
Sexual Health
Testosterone
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