Cancer

Thymic Radiation Linked to Worse Outcomes in Patients With NSCLC

Patients with preserved thymic health before radiotherapy seemed to have greater risk
lung cancer
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Medically Reviewed By:
Farrokh Sohrabi, M.D.
Farrokh Sohrabi, M.D.
Published on
Updated on
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Journal
Immunotherapy
Lung Cancer
Radiation
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