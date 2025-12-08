Cancer

Timing of Immune Checkpoint Inhibitor Administration Affects Small Cell Lung Cancer Survival

Patients with extensive-stage SCLC who received immunochemotherapy before 15:00 hrs exhibited significantly longer PFS, overall survival
insulin vials needles
Adobe Stock
Medically Reviewed By:
Farrokh Sohrabi, M.D.
Farrokh Sohrabi, M.D.
Published on
Updated on
Loading content, please wait...
Journal
Survival
Immunotherapy
Prescription Drugs
Lung Cancer
Chemotherapy

Related Stories

No stories found.
logo
www.healthday.com