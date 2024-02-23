Tislelizumab Plus Chemotherapy Beneficial for Resectable NSCLC

FRIDAY, Feb. 23, 2024 (HealthDay News) -- For patients with resectable non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), neoadjuvant tislelizumab (TIS) plus chemotherapy with adjuvant TIS yields significant benefit in terms of event-free survival (EFS), according to a study presented Feb. 15 at the European Society for Medical Oncology Virtual Plenary.

Dongsheng Yue, M.D., from the Tianjin Medical University Cancer Institute and Hospital in China, and colleagues reported interim results for EFS and overall survival (OS) in treatment-naïve patients with resectable stage II to IIIA NSCLC. Patients were randomly assigned to receive either three to four cycles of neoadjuvant TIS 200 mg or placebo plus chemotherapy, then surgery and eight or fewer cycles of adjuvant TIS 400 mg or placebo (226 and 227 patients, respectively).

The researchers found that neither arm reached median EFS or OS; however, there was a significant difference in EFS (hazard ratio, 0.56) and a trend toward benefit for OS (hazard ratio, 0.62) favoring TIS. In the safety population, 224 (99.1 percent) patients and 225 (99.6 percent) patients receiving TIS and placebo, respectively, experienced one or more treatment-related adverse event. In addition, 72.1 and 66.4 percent experienced grade ≥3 treatment-related adverse events, and 15.5 and 8.0 percent experienced serious treatment-related adverse events.

"Regimen safety was manageable and consistent with known treatment risks. These data support this combination as a new standard of care for patients with resectable NSCLC," the authors write.

Several authors disclosed ties to BeiGene, which manufactures tislelizumab and funded the study.

