MONDAY, Nov. 23, 2026 (HealthDay News) -- Moderate increasing and persistently high trajectories of human papillomavirus (HPV) infection are strongly associated with cervical lesions, according to a study published online Nov. 23 in Cancer.Yilu Zhou, from Nanjing Medical University in Changzhou, China, and colleagues characterized longitudinal viral-load trajectories among women with persistent infection in a prospective cohort of 1,502 HPV-positive women followed at about six-month intervals, and examined their associations with cervical lesions.Overall, 624 of the 1,170 women with classifiable outcomes had persistent infection. The researchers identified four trajectories: low stable, moderate declining, moderate increasing, and persistently high (39.6, 18.9, 29.8, and 11.7 percent, respectively). The prevalence of any lesion was 10.9, 17.8, 74.2, and 90.4 percent, respectively, in these trajectories. The fully adjusted odds ratios were 1.95, 29.66, and 124.29 for moderate declining, moderate increasing, and persistently high groups compared with the low stable group. There was an association observed for the persistently high group with high‐grade squamous intraepithelial lesions (odds ratio, 9.47). There were increases seen in the optimism-corrected area under the receiver operating characteristic curve, from 0.713 for the base model to 0.888 for the simple longitudinal and trajectory models and 0.899 for the joint model."Two women with similar HPV viral loads at one visit may have very different outcomes depending on how those levels change over time," coauthor Lina Zhang, M.D., also from Nanjing Medical University, said in a statement. "Our findings suggest that a rising or persistently high viral load may signal a greater likelihood of cervical lesions."Abstract/Full Text.Sign up for our weekly HealthDay newsletter