Cancer

Transdermal Estradiol Patches Noninferior to LHRH Agonists for Prostate Cancer

Noninferiority seen in three-year metastasis-free survival for men with locally advanced prostate cancer
man with doctor
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Medically Reviewed By:
Farrokh Sohrabi, M.D.
Farrokh Sohrabi, M.D.
Published on
Updated on
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Journal
Survival
Prostate Cancer
Hormones
Estrogen
Hot Flashes
Gynecomastia

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