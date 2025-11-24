Treatment of Multiple Myeloma at Specialized Clinic Tied to Improved Survival

MONDAY, Nov. 24, 2025 (HealthDay News) -- Patients with newly diagnosed multiple myeloma (NDMM) treated at a specialized clinic have improved outcomes, with median overall survival (OS) of 152 months, according to a research letter published in the November issue of Haematologica.Jonathan T. Moore, from the Berenson Cancer Center in West Hollywood, California, and colleagues conducted a retrospective study to analyze outcomes among patients with NDMM treated at a specialized clinic. A total of 175 patients who began front-line treatment in this clinic were included.The researchers found that 17.7, 48.0, 12.0, and 22.3 percent of patients were stage I, II, III, and unknown, respectively, using the Second Revised International Staging System. Most of the patients (73.2 percent) received dexamethasone, bortezomib, and pegylated liposomal doxorubicin, with or without lenalidomide. The overall response rate was 71.4 percent to front-line treatment. The median OS and progression-free survival (PFS) for front-line treatment were 152 and 22 months, respectively. OS rates were 95.8, 83.9, 77.2, and 59.9 percent at one, three, five, and 10 years, respectively. For all patients, the median number of lines of therapy was three, while among patients who died, the median number was six. PFS was longer for patients who did versus did not attain at least a partial response in front-line therapy (27 versus 14 months); however, OS was not longer. Those who attained complete remission also had longer PFS (42 versus 18 months) but not longer OS."The highly individualized care multiple myeloma patients receive includes more treatment options than used anywhere in the world," senior author James R. Berenson, M.D., also from the Berenson Cancer Center, said in a statement. "These benefits have resulted in unprecedented outcomes for myeloma patients."Abstract/Full Text.Sign up for our weekly HealthDay newsletter