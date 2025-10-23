Cancer

Trend Seen for Improved Recurrence-Free Survival With Pembrolizumab in Merkel Cell Carcinoma

Recurrence-free survival was numerically higher with adjuvant pembrolizumab, but difference was not significant
Women with cancer talking to doctor
Shutterstock
Medically Reviewed By:
Farrokh Sohrabi, M.D.
Farrokh Sohrabi, M.D.
Published on
Updated on
Loading content, please wait...
Conference News
Surgery
Survival
Cancer
Skin Cancer
Radiation
Pembrolizumab

Related Stories

No stories found.
logo
www.healthday.com