Cancer

Universal Germline Testing IDs Hereditary Risk in Late-Onset Tumors

Inverse correlation reported for pathogenic variant prevalence with age at diagnosis, but prevalence was 12.3 percent in late-onset tumors
gene genetics
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Medically Reviewed By:
Farrokh Sohrabi, M.D.
Farrokh Sohrabi, M.D.
Published on
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Research and Development
Cancer
Genetics
Diagnosis
genetic testing
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