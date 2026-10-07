Cancer

Urine Cell-Free RNA Shows Promise as Biomarker for Bladder Cancer

cfRNA can also guide which patients will respond to Bacillus Calmette-Guérin treatment
urine sample
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Medically Reviewed By:
Farrokh Sohrabi, M.D.
Farrokh Sohrabi, M.D.
Published on
Updated on
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Journal
Prostate Cancer
Screening
Bladder Cancer
Kidney Cancer
Diagnosis
Urine Test
Biomarkers
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