Cancer

Urine Test Accurate for Active Surveillance Monitoring of Prostate Cancer

Test accurately predicts grade group upgrading better than multiparametric MRI
urine sample test urinary
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Medically Reviewed By:
Farrokh Sohrabi, M.D.
Farrokh Sohrabi, M.D.
Published on
Updated on
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Journal
Prostate Cancer
Diagnosis
Biopsy
Urine Test
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