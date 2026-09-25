Cancer

U.S. Study Shows Blood-Based Multicancer Early Detection Test Can ID Cancer Signals

Positive predictive value was 60.3 percent, and specificity was 99.64 percent with MCED among adults aged 50 years and older
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Medically Reviewed By:
Farrokh Sohrabi, M.D.
Farrokh Sohrabi, M.D.
Published on
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Cancer Screenings
Blood Test
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