Cancer

Use of Complementary and Alternative Medicine Cuts Survival With Breast Cancer

More than tripled risk of five-year mortality seen with use of complementary and alternative medicine alone compared with traditional therapies
acupuncture alternative medicine
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Medically Reviewed By:
Farrokh Sohrabi, M.D.
Farrokh Sohrabi, M.D.
Published on
Updated on
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Journal
Survival
Breast Cancer
Women's Health
Mortality
Radiation
Alternative Treatments
Endocrine Therapy

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