Cancer

Vaccination of 27- to 45-Year-Olds Against HPV Is Less Cost-Effective

Vaccination of 'mid-adults,' including those at higher risk, results in higher number needed to vaccinate than that seen for younger people
hpv vaccine
Adobe Stock
Published on
Updated on

TUESDAY, Nov. 26, 2024 (HealthDay News) -- Vaccination of 27- to 45-year-olds ("mid-adults") against human papillomavirus (HPV) is less cost-effective than vaccination of younger persons (aged 9 to 26 years), according to a study published online Nov. 26 in the Annals of Internal Medicine.

Jean-François Laprise, Ph.D., from the Centre de recherche du CHU de Québec-Université Laval in Québec City, and colleagues examined the incremental cost-effectiveness ratios (ICERs) and number needed to vaccinate (NNV) to prevent one HPV-related cancer case for expanding HPV vaccination to subgroups of mid-adults and those at higher risk.

The researchers found that the projected costs increased by $2,005,000, $763,000, and $1,164,000 per quality-adjusted life-year (QALY) gained for expanding 9-valent HPV vaccination to all mid-adults, those with more lifetime partners, and those who have just separated, respectively. To prevent one additional HPV-related cancer case, the NNVs were 7,670, 3,190, and 5,150, respectively, compared with 223 for vaccination of those aged 9 to 26 years. In the sensitivity analysis, vaccinating infrequently screened mid-adult women who have just separated and have a higher number of lifetime sex partners was the mid-adult strategy with the lowest ICER and NNV (ICER, $86,000 per QALY gained; NNV, 470).

"HPV vaccination of mid-adults remains much less cost-effective and produces much higher NNVs than vaccinating females and males aged 26 years or younger under all scenarios investigated," the authors write.

Abstract/Full Text (subscription or payment may be required)

Journal
Vaccines
Hpv
Cancer

Related Stories

No stories found.
logo
www.healthday.com