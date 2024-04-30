Variation ID'd in Risk for Second Primary Cancer After Breast Cancer

TUESDAY, April 30, 2024 (HealthDay News) -- The risk for second primary cancer (SPC) after breast cancer (BC) varies with gender, age, and socioeconomic status, according to a study published online April 24 in The Lancet Regional Health: Europe.

Isaac Allen, from the National Health Service England in London, and colleagues estimated standardized incidence ratios (SIRs) for combined and site-specific SPCs using incidences for England, overall, and by age at BC and socioeconomic status in a cohort including 581,403 female and 3,562 male BC survivors diagnosed between 1995 and 2019.

The researchers found that both women and men had an increased risk for contralateral breast (SIRs, 2.02 for women and 55.4 for men) and nonbreast SPC (SIRs, 1.10 for women and 1.10 for men). Women who were younger at BC diagnosis had higher nonbreast SPC risks (SIRs, 1.34 at younger than 50 years and 1.07 at 50 years or older), as did those who were more socioeconomically deprived (SIR, 1.34 for most deprived quintile).

"We assessed the variation in SPC risks by a wide range of sociodemographic factors, first tumor characteristics, and BC treatments and found that SPC risks are elevated among BC survivors living in more socioeconomically deprived regions at diagnosis," the authors write.

