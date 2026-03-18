Cancer

Wastewater Surveillance Can Track Potential Colorectal Cancer Burden

Colorectal neoplasia-associated marker CDH1 is detectable in wastewater
wastewater water examination pollution
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Medically Reviewed By:
Farrokh Sohrabi, M.D.
Farrokh Sohrabi, M.D.
Published on
Updated on
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Journal
Genetics
Colon Cancer
Rectal Cancer
Public Health
Water Pollution
Biomarkers

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