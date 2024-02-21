Worse Overall Survival Seen for Adults With Leukemia With CNS Involvement

WEDNESDAY, Feb. 21, 2024 (HealthDay News) -- For adults with acute myeloid leukemia (AML), those with central nervous system (CNS) involvement have worse overall survival, according to a review published in the February issue of Leukemia Research.

Hannah Goulart, M.D., from the University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center in Houston, and colleagues conducted a systematic review and meta-analysis to characterize survival outcomes in patients with AML with CNS involvement. Survival outcomes and response rates were examined from clinical studies of patients with AML stratified by CNS involvement. The meta-analysis included 12 studies.

The researchers found that overall survival was worse for patients with CNS involvement versus those without CNS involvement. In three studies examining complete remission, there was no significant difference observed for patients with versus without CNS involvement. Similarly, no significant difference was seen between CNS-positive versus CNS-negative patients in terms of disease-free survival or relapse-free survival outcomes based on five studies that included this outcome.

"We were able to identify through a meta-analysis that patients with AML and evidence of CNS involvement have inferior survival when compared to patients without CNS disease," the authors write.

Two authors disclosed ties to the pharmaceutical and biopharmaceutical industries.

