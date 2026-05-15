Worse Survival Seen With Tumor-Infiltrating Clonal Hematopoiesis in Patients With Solid Tumors

FRIDAY, May 15, 2026 (HealthDay News) -- Tumor-infiltrating clonal hematopoiesis (TI-CH) is associated with worse survival among patients with solid tumors, according to a study published online May 7 in JAMA Oncology.Dabin Yun, Pharm.D., from Chungbuk National University in South Korea, and colleagues characterized the prevalence of TI-CH in solid tumors and assessed its association with clinical factors and overall survival in a retrospective cohort study analyzing whole-genome sequencing data of a large cohort of patients with solid tumors. The prevalence of TI-CH was measured as the primary outcome, defined by somatic variants in 74 driver genes in tumor tissue.The researchers found that TI-CH was detected in 1,943 of 10,571 patients with solid tumors (18.38 percent), with the highest frequency among patients with TET2 variants and in those with endometrial cancer (212 and 251 patients, respectively). TI-CH was more common with older age and cytotoxic chemotherapy (odds ratios, 1.15 and 1.24, respectively). There was a significant association seen for TI-CH with worse pan-cancer overall survival, particularly breast cancer overall survival (hazard ratios, 1.13 and 1.95, respectively). Worse pan-cancer overall survival was significantly associated with GATA2 variants, while worse breast cancer overall survival was significantly associated with TET2 variants (hazard ratios, 3.00 and 2.92, respectively)."These findings underscore the clinical potential of TI-CH as a prognostic biomarker in patients with solid tumors," the authors write.Abstract/Full Text (subscription or payment may be required).Sign up for our weekly HealthDay newsletter