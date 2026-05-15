Cancer

Worse Survival Seen With Tumor-Infiltrating Clonal Hematopoiesis in Patients With Solid Tumors

TI-CH significantly linked with worse pan-cancer overall survival, particularly breast cancer overall survival
blood dna genetics
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Medically Reviewed By:
Farrokh Sohrabi, M.D.
Farrokh Sohrabi, M.D.
Published on
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Survival
Cancer
Genetics
Tumors
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