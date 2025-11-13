Young Women With Advanced Breast Cancer Face Diagnostic, Life Challenges

THURSDAY, Nov. 13, 2025 (HealthDay News) -- Young women with advanced breast cancer (ABC) report facing challenges to diagnosis and care, according to a study presented at the Advanced Breast Cancer Eighth International Consensus Conference, held from Nov. 6 to 8 in Lisbon, Portugal.Jennifer Merschdorf and Mary Ajango, from the Young Survival Coalition, surveyed 3,881 individuals from 67 different countries, including 385 women younger than 40 years of age living with ABC, to understand the lived experiences, diagnostic challenges, treatment disparities, and advocacy needs of young people with ABC across diverse geographies.The findings showed layered and systemic challenges. Nearly half of respondents (48 percent) had children younger than 18 years, and nearly two-thirds (64 percent) reported employment disruption postdiagnosis. Most (84 percent) felt able to ask questions at diagnosis, but 40 percent delayed seeking care, often due to provider dismissal, lack of awareness, or fear. Most respondents (85 percent) were diagnosed after self-detection of symptoms, with only 14 percent diagnosed through clinical screening or routine care."The current standard of care, while medically advanced, remains deeply fragmented when it comes to the lived realities of younger ABC patients," Merschdorf said in a statement. "From diagnosis delays to unmet psychosocial needs, patients face a system that too often demands self-advocacy in the face of fatigue, fear, and financial strain."The study was funded by the Young Survival Coalition with support from the pharmaceutical industry.Press ReleaseMore Information.Sign up for our weekly HealthDay newsletter