1999 to 2020 Saw Decrease in Mortality Due to Infective Endocarditis

THURSDAY, Dec. 14, 2023 (HealthDay News) -- From 1999 to 2020, there was a decrease in the rate of mortality due to infective endocarditis (IE) overall, but a significant acceleration was seen for those aged 25 to 44 years, according to a study published online Dec. 13 in the Journal of the American Heart Association.

Muchi Ditah Chobufo, M.D., M.P.H., from West Virginia University Heart & Vascular Institute in Morgantown, and colleagues reviewed multiple causes of death data from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's Wide-Ranging Online Data for Epidemiologic Research database from 1999 to 2020.

The researchers observed a decline in the IE-related age-adjusted mortality rates between 1999 and 2020. In the age groups 25 to 34 and 35 to 44 years, IE-related crude mortality accelerated significantly (average annual percentage changes, 5.4 and 2.3, respectively), but no change was seen for those aged 45 to 54 years (average annual percentage change, 0.5); a significant decline was seen for those aged ≥55 years. In the 25- to 44-year age group, those with IE had an increase in concomitant substance use disorder as multiple causes of death. In contrast with other states, which had a decline or static trend for IE, the states of Kentucky, Tennessee, and West Virginia showed an acceleration in age-adjusted mortality rates.

"The impact of multipronged harm-reduction programs on IE-related mortality trends in the most productive age groups and in certain states remains to be seen," the authors write.

