2015 to 2018 Hypertension Prevalence Nearly 50 Percent in the United States

TUESDAY, Nov. 21, 2023 (HealthDay News) -- The prevalence of stage 1 and stage 2 hypertension in 2015 to 2018 was 44.2 percent in Los Angeles (LA) County and 47.3 percent in the United States, according to a report published in the November Health E-Stats, a publication of the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention National Center for Health Statistics.

Cheryl D. Fryar, M.S.P.H., from the National Center for Health Statistics in Hyattsville, Maryland, and colleagues present the percentage of adults in LA County and the United States with stage 1 and 2 hypertension, defined according to the 2017 blood pressure cut points (systolic blood pressure ≥130 mm Hg or diastolic blood pressure ≥80 mm Hg) or currently taking blood pressure medication during 2015 to 2018.

The researchers found that for adults ages 18 years and older, the unadjusted prevalence of hypertension (stage 1 and 2) was 44.2 and 47.3 percent in LA County and the United States, respectively; after adjustment for age, the prevalence was 43.3 and 44.5 percent, respectively. The unadjusted prevalence in women was 38.4 and 44.2 percent in LA County and the United States, respectively, while in men, the corresponding prevalence was 50.4 and 50.6 percent.

The prevalence of stage 2 hypertension in LA County and the United States was 30.4 and 33.0 percent, respectively. Of those with stage 2 hypertension, 68.4 and 71.2 percent of adults in LA County and the United States, respectively, received treatment, and the prevalence of controlled hypertension was 36.5 and 46.1 percent, respectively.

Abstract/Full Text