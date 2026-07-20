Cardiovascular Diseases

2017 to 2022 Saw More Than Doubling in Use of GLP-1 Receptor Agonists

Mean total annual payment increased from $4,936 to $6,722 and from $2,651 to $6,811 for those with and without diabetes, respectively
GLP-1 Medications, Ozempic, Wegovy
Adobe
Medically Reviewed By:
Farrokh Sohrabi, M.D.
Farrokh Sohrabi, M.D.
Published on
Updated on
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Journal
Diabetes
Drug Costs
GLP1 Receptor Agonists
Health Care Utilization
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