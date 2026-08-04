Cardiovascular Diseases

28 Percent of U.S. Adults With HTN Eligible for Treatment Under New Guidelines

Of those guideline-eligible for therapy, 57 percent were treated and 43 percent remained untreated
man taking his own blood pressure
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Medically Reviewed By:
Farrokh Sohrabi, M.D.
Farrokh Sohrabi, M.D.
Published on
Updated on
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Journal
High Blood Pressure
Prescription Drugs
Mortality
Cardiovascular
Medication
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