Cardiovascular Diseases

87.5 Million U.S. Adults Now Eligible for Statins Under New Guidelines

Newly statin-eligible populations largely younger and lower risk than those previously recommended statins
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Medically Reviewed By:
Farrokh Sohrabi, M.D.
Farrokh Sohrabi, M.D.
Published on
Updated on
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Journal
Heart Attack Prevention
Statins
Guideline
Preventive Medicine
Atherosclerosis
Cardiovascular
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