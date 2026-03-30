Cardiovascular Diseases

ACC: Alcohol's Health Impacts Depend on Type, Quantity of Drink Consumed

Even low-to-moderate intake of spirits, beer, and cider is linked to higher mortality
men with beer bottles sitting on sofa at home
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Medically Reviewed By:
Farrokh Sohrabi, M.D.
Farrokh Sohrabi, M.D.
Published on
Updated on
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Cancer
Mortality
Alcohol
Cardiovascular

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