Cardiovascular Diseases

ACC: DASH Diet Grocery Delivery Program Aids Blood Pressure, Cholesterol

Findings among Black adults living in areas without grocery stores and with hypertension despite treatment
doctor blood pressure woman
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Medically Reviewed By:
Farrokh Sohrabi, M.D.
Farrokh Sohrabi, M.D.
Published on
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Race
High Blood Pressure
Cholesterol
Ethnicity
DASH Diet

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