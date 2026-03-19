Cardiovascular Diseases

ACC: Higher Ultraprocessed Food Consumption Tied to Increased Risk for Atherosclerotic CVD

Significant multiplicative interaction seen between ultraprocessed food intake and Black race
fast food junk ultraprocessed
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Medically Reviewed By:
Mark Arredondo, M.D.
Mark Arredondo, M.D.
Published on
Updated on
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Heart Attack
Conference News
Coronary Artery Disease
Race
Cardiac Arrest
Stroke
Mortality
Ultraprocessed Foods
Atherosclerosis

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