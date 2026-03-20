Cardiovascular Diseases

ACC: Hypertensive Heart Disease Mortality Increasing in Young Women

Highest age-adjusted mortality rates seen for non-Hispanic Black women, followed by non-Hispanic Whites and Hispanics
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Medically Reviewed By:
Farrokh Sohrabi, M.D.
Farrokh Sohrabi, M.D.
Published on
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