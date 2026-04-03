Cardiovascular Diseases

ACC: Percutaneous Coronary Intervention Can Be Delayed Until After TAVR in Some Patients

Among older adults with coronary artery disease, composite of death or moderate-to-severe bleeding comparable whether PCI was done before or not
patient hospital
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Medically Reviewed By:
Farrokh Sohrabi, M.D.
Farrokh Sohrabi, M.D.
Published on
Updated on
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Seniors
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Coronary Artery Disease
Mortality
Therapy & Procedures
Heart Valves
Bleeding

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