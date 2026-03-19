Cardiovascular Diseases

ACC: Shingles Vaccine May Lower Risk for MACE in Patients With Atherosclerotic CVD

Significantly lower risks for MACE, all-cause mortality, incident myocardial infarction, stroke seen for adults 50 years and older with ASCVD
shingles vaccine syringe
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Medically Reviewed By:
Farrokh Sohrabi, M.D.
Farrokh Sohrabi, M.D.
Published on
Updated on
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Vaccines
Heart Attack
Conference News
Shingles
Stroke
Atrial Fibrillation
Mortality
Immunization
Heart Failure
Atherosclerosis
Venous Thromboembolism

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