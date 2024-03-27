ACC: Short Sleep Duration Linked to Risk of Developing Hypertension

WEDNESDAY, March 27, 2024 (HealthDay News) -- Short sleep duration is associated with an increased risk of developing hypertension, according to a study scheduled for presentation at the annual meeting of the American College of Cardiology, held from April 6 to 8 in Atlanta.

Aayushi Sood, M.D., from The Wright Center for Graduate Medical Education in Scranton, Pennsylvania, and colleagues conducted a systematic review to examine the association between sleep duration and hypertension. The final meta-analysis included 16 studies assessing the incidence of hypertension in 1,044,035 people, with follow-up duration of 2.4 to 18 years.

The researchers found that short sleep duration was associated with higher risk of developing hypertension (hazard ratio, 1.07). When sleep duration was less than five hours, the association was stronger (hazard ratio, 1.11). Women were more vulnerable than men to developing hypertension due to short sleep duration (hazard ratio, 1.07). No significant differences were observed between different follow-up durations and age subgroups. No meaningful association was seen between long sleep duration and incidence of hypertension.

"The variations in reference sleep duration underline the need for standardized definition in sleep research to enhance the comparability and generalizability of findings across diverse studies," principal author Kaveh Hosseini, M.D., of the Tehran Heart Center in Iran, said in a statement.

