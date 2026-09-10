ACC: Virtual Reality Headset May Benefit Patients With PET/CT Imaging-Related Anxiety

THURSDAY, Sept. 10, 2026 (HealthDay News) -- Virtual reality (VR) represents a feasible intervention for patients experiencing cardiac positron emission tomography (PET)/computed tomography (CT) imaging-related anxiety or claustrophobia, according to a study presented at the American College of Cardiology Quality Summit 2026, being held from Sept. 16 to 18 in Orlando, Florida.Kaitlyn A. Amidon, R.N., from UCHealth Southern Region in Colorado Springs, Colorado, and colleagues conducted a quality improvement initiative involving patients undergoing cardiac PET/CT imaging. Patients who self-reported imaging-related anxiety or claustrophobia were offered the option to use a VR headset during PET/CT imaging.Overall, 105 patients used the VR headset; 95 percent successfully completed the ordered imaging study and 80 percent wore the headset for the entire duration of the imaging procedure. The researchers found that 76 percent of patients reported a positive experience using VR during imaging. Headset fit was the most reported physical discomfort, reported in about 11 percent of users. Of the patients, 12 percent reported using anxiolytic medications in addition to VR. No imaging artifacts related to VR use were observed; in both normal and abnormal cardiac PET/CT studies, diagnostic-quality images were obtained. Minimal disruption to existing workflow was reported. The VR intervention demonstrated significant financial impact; even a modest reduction in aborted and canceled studies would result in substantial cost avoidance, allowing the intervention to offset its setup expense ($4,387)."Our most important outcome was that we were able to support patients experiencing claustrophobia through cardiac PET/CT without compromising the diagnostic integrity of their imaging," Amidon said in a statement.Press ReleaseMore Information.Sign up for our weekly HealthDay newsletter