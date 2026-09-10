Cardiovascular Diseases

ACC: Virtual Reality Headset May Benefit Patients With PET/CT Imaging-Related Anxiety

VR intervention shows significant financial impact, with substantial cost avoidance due to modest reduction in aborted, canceled studies
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Medically Reviewed By:
Meeta Shah, M.D.
Meeta Shah, M.D.
Published on
Updated on
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