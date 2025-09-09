Cardiovascular Diseases

Acute Normovolemic Hemodilution Cuts Transfusions During Heart Surgery

The blood-saving method remains underused in the United States but could save resources, the authors say
surgeon in surgery
Adobe Stock
Medically Reviewed By:
Farrokh Sohrabi, M.D.
Farrokh Sohrabi, M.D.
Published on
Updated on
Loading content, please wait...
Journal
Heart Health
Surgery
Anemia
Heart Bypass
Blood Transfusion

Related Stories

No stories found.
logo
www.healthday.com