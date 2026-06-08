Cardiovascular Diseases

ADA: GLP-1 Receptor Agonist Use Beneficial in Adults With Obesity, Autoimmune Disease

Significantly lower hazards seen for stroke/TIA, pulmonary embolism, venous thromboembolism, ED visits, and mortality
GLP1
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Medically Reviewed By:
Farrokh Sohrabi, M.D.
Farrokh Sohrabi, M.D.
Published on
Updated on
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Obesity
Stroke
Mortality
Clots
GLP1 Receptor Agonists
Autoimmune Disorders
Cardiovascular
Venous Thromboembolism
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