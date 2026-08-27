Cardiovascular Diseases

Addition of CAC to PREVENT-ASCVD Equations May Improve Predictive Utility in Certain Patients

Addition of coronary artery calcium scoring improved predictive utility in patients at borderline risk
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Medically Reviewed By:
Farrokh Sohrabi, M.D.
Farrokh Sohrabi, M.D.
Published on
Updated on
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Journal
Coronary Artery Disease
Screening
Calcification
Risk Factors
Cardiovascular
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