Cardiovascular Diseases

Adults With CHD and Lower Household Incomes Have Higher Mortality, Disability

Mortality, disability also higher for those living in states with greater percentage of uninsured people
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Medically Reviewed By:
Farrokh Sohrabi, M.D.
Farrokh Sohrabi, M.D.
Published on
Updated on
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Journal
Economic Status
Mortality
Uninsurance
Congenital Heart Disease
Social Determinants of Health
Disability
Health Disparities
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