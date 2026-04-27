Advanced Cardiovascular-Kidney-Metabolic Risk Linked to Increased Cancer Risk

MONDAY, April 27, 2026 (HealthDay News) -- Advanced cardiovascular-kidney-metabolic (CKM) syndrome stage, especially stages 3 and 4, is associated with increased cancer risk, according to a study published online April 27 in Circulation: Population Health and Outcomes.Tatsuhiko Azegami, M.D., Ph.D., from the Keio University School of Medicine in Tokyo, and colleagues conducted a retrospective cohort study using an administrative claims database to examine the longitudinal association between CKM stage and cancer risk. A total of 1,390,901 individuals were included after excluding those with prior cancer or missing covariates.The researchers found that higher baseline CKM stages were associated with increased cancer risk during a median follow-up of 3.4 years. For CKM stages 1 to 4, compared with 0, the adjusted hazard ratios (95 percent confidence intervals) were 1.03 (0.99 to 1.08), 1.02 (0.99 to 1.05), 1.25 (1.21 to 1.29), and 1.30 (1.25 to 1.35), respectively. Across cancer types and in analyses stratified by age and sex, the stage-specific association was consistent, with similar patterns seen across subgroups. The robustness of the findings was supported in sensitivity analyses using alternative CKM definitions."The study findings suggest that it is important to consider not only cardiovascular disease risk, but also cancer risk in people with CKM syndrome," lead author Hidehiro Kaneko, M.D., Ph.D., from the University of Tokyo, said in a statement.Several authors disclosed ties to the health technology industry.Abstract/Full TextEditorial.Sign up for our weekly HealthDay newsletter