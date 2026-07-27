Cardiovascular Diseases

Adverse Pregnancy Outcomes Linked to Increased Risk for Peripheral Artery Disease

Increased hazard ratios seen for PAD with gestational diabetes, SGA, hypertensive disorders, preterm delivery, preeclampsia
pregnant pregnancy blood pressure preeclampsia
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Journal
Premature Birth
Gestational Diabetes
Peripheral Artery Disease
Preeclampsia
Pregnancy Complications
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