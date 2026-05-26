Cardiovascular Diseases

Adverse Pregnancy Outcomes Tied to Poor Cardiovascular Health in Offspring

Hypertensive disorders of pregnancy exposure linked to higher body mass index, higher diastolic BP, higher HbA1c level in early adulthood
pregnant pregnancy blood pressure preeclampsia
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Medically Reviewed By:
Farrokh Sohrabi, M.D.
Farrokh Sohrabi, M.D.
Published on
Updated on
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Journal
Heart Health
Premature Birth
High Blood Pressure
Gestational Diabetes
Glycemic Control
Preeclampsia
Pregnancy Complications
Gestational Hypertension
Cardiovascular
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