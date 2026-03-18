AHA: Belly Fat Tied to Heart Failure Risk More Strongly Than Body Mass Index

WEDNESDAY, March 18, 2026 (HealthDay News) -- Excess fat stored around the waist is more strongly associated with heart failure risk than body mass index (BMI), according to a study presented at the American Heart Association Epidemiology and Prevention/Lifestyle and Cardiometabolic Health 2026 Scientific Sessions, held from March 17 to 20 in Boston.Szu-Han Chen, from the National Yang Ming Chiao Tung University in Taipei, Taiwan, and colleagues assessed whether systemic inflammation mediates the relationship between central obesity and heart failure. The analysis included 1,998 adults without heart failure at baseline who participated in the Jackson Heart Study.The researchers found that during a median follow-up of 6.9 years, elevated high-sensitivity C-reactive protein (hs-CRP; ≥1 mg/L) was associated with lower heart failure-free survival. Waist circumference (hazard ratio, 1.31) and waist-to-height ratio (hazard ratio, 1.27) were independent predictors of heart failure, while BMI was not, in adjusted analyses. hs-CRP significantly accounted for 25.4 percent of the effect of waist circumference and 28.5 percent of the effect of waist-to-height ratio on heart failure risk, both with indirect effects."This research helps us understand why some people develop heart failure despite having a body weight that seems healthy," Chen said in a statement. "By monitoring waist size and inflammation, clinicians may be able to identify people with higher risk earlier and focus on prevention strategies that could reduce the chance of heart failure before symptoms begin."Press ReleaseMore Information.Sign up for our weekly HealthDay newsletter