AHA: Caffeinated Coffee Consumption Does Not Increase A-Fib Recurrence

WEDNESDAY, Nov. 12, 2025 (HealthDay News) -- For adults with persistent atrial fibrillation (AF) or atrial flutter with a history of AF, planned for electrical cardioversion, consumption of one cup of caffeinated coffee per day is associated with less recurrence, according to a study published online Nov. 7 in the Journal of the American Medical Association to coincide with the American Heart Association Scientific Sessions 2025, held from Nov. 7 to 10 in New Orleans.Christopher X. Wong, M.B.B.S., M.P.H., Ph.D., from the University of California San Francisco, and colleagues examined the effect of caffeinated coffee consumption versus abstinence from coffee and caffeine on recurrent AF. Two hundred current or previous coffee-drinking adults with persistent AF or atrial flutter with a history of AF, planned for electrical cardioversion, were enrolled and randomly assigned to regular caffeinated coffee consumption or caffeine abstinence for six months (100 to each group).The researchers found that coffee intake was seven and zero cups per week in the consumption and abstinence groups, respectively, during follow-up. In the primary analysis, AF or atrial flutter recurrence occurred less often in the coffee consumption group versus the coffee abstinence group (47 versus 64 percent; hazard ratio, 0.61). Coffee consumption yielded a comparable benefit with AF recurrence only. No significant difference in adverse events was seen between the groups."It is reasonable for health care professionals to let their AF patients consider experimenting with naturally caffeinated substances that they may enjoy, such as caffeinated tea and coffee," senior author Gregory M. Marcus, M.D., also from the University of California San Francisco, said in a statement.Several authors disclosed ties to the biopharmaceutical industry.Abstract/Full TextMore Information.