Cardiovascular Diseases

AHA: Caffeinated Coffee Consumption Does Not Increase A-Fib Recurrence

Consumption of one cup per day linked to less recurrence of atrial fibrillation or atrial flutter compared with abstinence
Cup of hot coffee on table
Adobe Stock
Medically Reviewed By:
Farrokh Sohrabi, M.D.
Farrokh Sohrabi, M.D.
Published on
Updated on
Loading content, please wait...
Conference News
Atrial Fibrillation
Caffeine
Tea/Coffee

Related Stories

No stories found.
logo
www.healthday.com