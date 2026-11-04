Cardiovascular Diseases

AHA: Caffeine-, Stimulant-Product Exposure Tied to Cardiovascular Event Reporting

Strongest signal seen for cardiac arrest, followed by myocardial infarction, ventricular arrhythmia, palpitations
energy drinks cola soda
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Medically Reviewed By:
Meeta Shah, M.D.
Meeta Shah, M.D.
Published on
Updated on
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Heart Attack
Conference News
Heart Health
Cardiac Arrest
Angina
Caffeine
Arrhythmia
Fainting
Stimulants
Cardiovascular