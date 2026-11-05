Cardiovascular Diseases

AHA: Cannabis Use Linked to Increased Odds of Atherosclerotic CVD

Increased risks seen in women, never-smokers, and adults aged 18 to 44 years without diabetes, HTN, obesity
cannabis Joints and cannabis
Adobe
Medically Reviewed By:
Meeta Shah, M.D.
Meeta Shah, M.D.
Published on
Updated on
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Marijuana
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Heart Disease
Atherosclerosis
Cardiovascular