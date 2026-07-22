Cardiovascular Diseases

AHA: Consuming Up to 400 mg/Day of Caffeine Safe for Most Adults

In a scientific statement, the association states that consuming caffeinated coffee linked to reduced risks for type 2 diabetes, heart disease, stroke, heart failure
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Medically Reviewed By:
Farrokh Sohrabi, M.D.
Farrokh Sohrabi, M.D.
Published on
Updated on
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Journal
Heart Health
Type 2 Diabetes
Stroke
Atrial Fibrillation
Heart Failure
Caffeine
Cardiovascular
Tea/Coffee
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